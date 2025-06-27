Update []: Following the Switch 2 release in July, Arc System Works has now announced it will be bringing the "interactive adventure" visual novel Dear me, I was... to the original Switch.
This news was shared during a broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show this week, with more details and a release date to be revealed in the future. Here's the social media announcement:
"Dear me, I was…" has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch. Details will be announced at a later date, so please follow this account for further updates."
You can check out our review of the Switch 2 version. We described it as a bold, heartfelt and wordless visual novel.