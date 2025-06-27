Update []: Following the Switch 2 release in July, Arc System Works has now announced it will be bringing the "interactive adventure" visual novel Dear me, I was... to the original Switch.

This news was shared during a broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show this week, with more details and a release date to be revealed in the future. Here's the social media announcement:

"Dear me, I was…" has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch. Details will be announced at a later date, so please follow this account for further updates."

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

You can check out our review of the Switch 2 version. We described it as a bold, heartfelt and wordless visual novel.

Original Story: [Fri 27th Jun, 2025 03:05 BST]

If you enjoyed the Another Code: Recollection Switch remake, you might want to check out Arc System Works' next interactive game for the Switch 2.

It's called 'Dear me, I was...' and will launch on the eShop "this Summer". It's an interactive "textless" adventure and is being led by the director Maho Taguchi and art director Taisuke Kanasaki (Another Code / Hotel Dusk).

Taguchi mentions how this is a game "designed for adult women" aiming to help "you feel a bit more positive after playing".

The title also uses an animation technique known as rotoscoping. Here's a bit more about this from the official description, along with the story:

"Dear me, I was..." is an interactive adventure that lets you enjoy a story woven with beautiful visuals, fusing the vibrant watercolor style of Taisuke Kanasaki with rotoscoping technology. The lifelike characters are sure to deeply move your heart.

"In this story, you will relive the life of a certain woman. Experience joy, sorrow, and growth through her ordinary and humble life. Witness the story she weaves in a life interconnected with others."

This game will be arriving for the Switch 2 in Summer 2025. Would you be interested in this title? Let us know in the comments.