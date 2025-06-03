Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

Capcom is this week releasing the Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 and alongside this is the new DLC fighter Elena.

As part of this, certain characters will also be getting brand-new outfits. These outfits are for M. Bison, Terry, Mai and also Elena. They'll once again be arriving on 5th of June.

Capcom is also releasing amiibo figures for Street Fighter 6 and amiibo cards.

If you're planning on getting a physical copy, just remember this one is a Game-Key Card release. It will include all the DLC for Season 1 and 2 on it, but there's also a standalone base game purchase digitally.