Capcom has announced that it has collaborated with legendary composer Yoko Shimomura for this week's upcoming Elena update for Street Fighter 6.

In case you're somehow unaware of who this is, Shimomura is perhaps most notable for composing another entry in Capcom's long-running fighting series: Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. You know, potentially the most influential fighting game of all time..? Yeah, that one.

Shimomura has, of course, worked on a bunch of other games too, including Streets of Rage 4, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga, and more. She's gained quite the reputation over the years, and Capcom will be no doubt thrilled to have her back for Street Fighter 6.





Make sure you check out the newly added special BGM track Edge of Triumph by Yoko Shimomura herself in the Elena Update!



Select it in the Character BGM Settings to bring more excitement to all… We've teamed up with game music composer Yoko Shimomura for a special collaboration!Make sure you check out the newly added special BGM track Edge of Triumph by Yoko Shimomura herself in the Elena Update!Select it in the Character BGM Settings to bring more excitement to all… pic.twitter.com/kO9QztYEGf June 1, 2025

Street Fighter 6 is launching this week on the Switch 2 and will include the Elena update in its Years 1-2 Fighters Edition release. This will also include the likes of M. Bison (Vega in Japan), Akuma, Terry (Fatal Fury), and more.

Capcom has, however, come under fire for releasing the game as a Game-Key Card physically, in addition to including the extra content as a download code which will expire after just two years.