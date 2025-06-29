The team at Digital Foundry has been investigating every aspect of the Switch 2 and they've now taken a look at the free Switch game upgrades for the new system. These were delivered at launch and included frame rate and resolution improvements as well as other updates enhancing the overall experience.

Digital Foundry had a look at a handful of these games in the video above – starting with Link's Awakening and Echoes of Wisdom, which had patchy performance on the Switch, and now run at a consistent 60fps at higher resolutions.

"It's borderline like a free remaster, it genuinely feels like something they could have released for a price, and I'm glad they didn't"

Super Mario Odyssey's free upgrade has also been positively received – with the resolution in docked going from around a "dynamic 900p" to a "dynamic 1800p". As for the frame rate, it's now a locked 60fps, with no drops.

Moving onto Splatoon 3, there's a jump from a dynamic 1080p resolution to 4k in docked, and performance is now 60fps across the entire game, including the city hub. As for handheld mode, you can expect 1080p with 60fps performance.

The results for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury are also "pretty darn impressive". Bowser's Fury, in particular, runs at a dynamic 1800p, with improvements to shadow map resolution, and frame rate is now locked at 60fps in docked. And in handheld there's also a "huge" step up, with the title now 60fps and 1080p.

Captain Toad goes from 1080p to 1440p on Switch 2 in docked (and 1080p in handheld) and performance remains consistent at 60fps. As for New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, it's now 4K docked and 1080p in portable mode, with 60fps performance "all around".

Overall, though, Digital Foundry thinks every update here is a "really nice upgrade" and Nintendo has done an "awesome job" considering they've been made available for free.

"Most of the upgrades are pretty significant and in some cases it actually like fixes the game, the two top down Zelda games are the best example of actually solving major technical flaws the original games exhibited, those flaws are gone."

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are also labelled as being perhaps the "most substantial" free upgrades of the lot. Once again, you can get the full rundown about these free upgrades in the Digital Foundry video above. The team also discusses HDR support and how it's been applied to these Switch titles.