Well, this is it, folks. Here's your final look at the UK charts without any Switch 2 presence. Quite the moment, eh?
Expectedly, the Switch 1 swan song is a quiet one. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the only first-party title to land a spot in the top 10, though Super Mario Party Jamboree hangs not too far behind at 11th — possibly benefiting from the reveal of those new rules and items coming to the Switch 2 version.
You'll find the other familiar faces down in the 20s this time, but we'll also give a shout-out to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the physical edition of which made its chart debut at 35th.
Soak it all in, everyone. We imagine this will be the last time for a while that we see a top 10 without Mario Kart World...
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 41%, PS5 34%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 2%
|1
|2
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 39%, PS4 28%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 15%
|
NEW
|3
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
3
|4
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
NEW
|5
|F1 25
|
-
|6
|
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
5
|7
|Minecraft
|
10
|8
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|9
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
9
|10
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
15
|11
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
14
|12
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
20
|13
|Astro Bot
|
4
|14
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|
13
|15
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
-
|16
|Grand Turismo 7
|
12
|17
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
-
|18
|It Takes Two
|Switch 66%, PS4 34%
|
18
|19
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
-
|20
|Elden Ring
|
21
|21
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
19
|22
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
24
|23
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
28
|24
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
6
|25
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 69%, PS5 21%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 4%
|
26
|26
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
35
|27
|WWE 2K25
|
25
|28
|Split Fiction
|
-
|29
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
23
|30
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
-
|31
|Star Wars Outlaws
|
17
|32
|Silent Hill 2
|
-
|33
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
-
|34
|Civilization VII
|PC 74%, Switch 11%, PS5 11%, Xbox Series 4%
|
NEW
|35
|Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
|Switch 54%, PS5 46%
|
27
|36
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|8
|37
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
-
|38
|The Last of Us
|
11
|39
|Roadcraft
|
29
|40
|Super Mario Odyssey
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
MKW number 1 next week by any chance?! 3 days to go!!! Ps after what came out of my bank account last week, I wish I could afford to get a game from this list!
So curious to see these charts next week after Switch 2's launch!
Anyway, personally happy to see this week Hogwarts Legacy on top and selling the most on Switch (in that case as well it certainly helps that you can upgrade to the Switch 2 version instead of it being exclusively a separate release) , 8 Deluxe in 8th funnily enough, Clair Obscur in 10th, Jamboree in 11th, Indiana Jones in 12th, Astro Bot in 13th, Witcher III in 17th, It Takes Two in 18th and selling the most on Switch, New Horizons in 19th, Wonder in 21st, Switch Sports in 22nd etc.!
It would be the funniest thing ever if MK8D still managed to outsell MK World in the charts next week
I am really hyped!!!
So many games i want lol. My poor wallet..
