Well, this is it, folks. Here's your final look at the UK charts without any Switch 2 presence. Quite the moment, eh?

Expectedly, the Switch 1 swan song is a quiet one. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the only first-party title to land a spot in the top 10, though Super Mario Party Jamboree hangs not too far behind at 11th — possibly benefiting from the reveal of those new rules and items coming to the Switch 2 version.

You'll find the other familiar faces down in the 20s this time, but we'll also give a shout-out to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the physical edition of which made its chart debut at 35th.

Soak it all in, everyone. We imagine this will be the last time for a while that we see a top 10 without Mario Kart World...

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 41%, PS5 34%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 2% 1 2 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 39%, PS4 28%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 15% NEW 3 Elden Ring: Nightreign 3 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate NEW 5 F1 25 - 6 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered 5 7 Minecraft 10 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 9 Grand Theft Auto V 9 10 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 15 11 Super Mario Party Jamboree 14 12 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 20 13 Astro Bot 4 14 DOOM: The Dark Ages 13 15 Assassin's Creed Shadows - 16 Grand Turismo 7 12 17 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - 18 It Takes Two Switch 66%, PS4 34% 18 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 20 Elden Ring 21 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 19 22 Nintendo Switch Sports 24 23 Monster Hunter Wilds 28 24 Batman: Arkham Trilogy 6 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 69%, PS5 21%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 4% 26 26 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

35 27 WWE 2K25

25 28 Split Fiction

- 29 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

23 30 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

- 31 Star Wars Outlaws 17 32 Silent Hill 2

- 33 Dark Souls Trilogy - 34 Civilization VII PC 74%, Switch 11%, PS5 11%, Xbox Series 4% NEW 35 Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Switch 54%, PS5 46% 27 36 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

8 37 Mortal Kombat 1

- 38 The Last of Us 11 39 Roadcraft

29 40 Super Mario Odyssey



