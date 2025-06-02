Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

Well, this is it, folks. Here's your final look at the UK charts without any Switch 2 presence. Quite the moment, eh?

Expectedly, the Switch 1 swan song is a quiet one. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the only first-party title to land a spot in the top 10, though Super Mario Party Jamboree hangs not too far behind at 11th — possibly benefiting from the reveal of those new rules and items coming to the Switch 2 version.

You'll find the other familiar faces down in the 20s this time, but we'll also give a shout-out to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the physical edition of which made its chart debut at 35th.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube814k
Watch on YouTube

Soak it all in, everyone. We imagine this will be the last time for a while that we see a top 10 without Mario Kart World...

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

2

 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 41%, PS5 34%, PS4 22%, Xbox Series 2%
1 2 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 39%, PS4 28%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 15%

NEW

 3 Elden Ring: Nightreign

3

 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

NEW

 5 F1 25

-

 6

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

5

 7 Minecraft

10

 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

 9 Grand Theft Auto V

9

 10 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

15

 11 Super Mario Party Jamboree

14

 12 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

20

 13 Astro Bot

4

 14 DOOM: The Dark Ages

13

 15 Assassin's Creed Shadows

-

 16 Grand Turismo 7

12

 17

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

-

 18 It Takes Two Switch 66%, PS4 34%

18

 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-

 20 Elden Ring

21

 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

19

 22 Nintendo Switch Sports

24

 23 Monster Hunter Wilds

28

 24 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

6

 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 69%, PS5 21%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 4%

26

 26 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

35

 27 WWE 2K25

25

 28 Split Fiction

-

 29 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

23

 30 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

-

 31 Star Wars Outlaws

17

 32 Silent Hill 2

-

 33

Dark Souls Trilogy

-

 34 Civilization VII PC 74%, Switch 11%, PS5 11%, Xbox Series 4%

NEW

 35 Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Switch 54%, PS5 46%

27

 36 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
8 37 Mortal Kombat 1

-

 38 The Last of Us

11

 39 Roadcraft

29

 40 Super Mario Odyssey

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.