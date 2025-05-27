We're back with the latest look at the UK physical charts, and it has been another sleepy one for Nintendo — what a surprise...
Yes, the wait for Switch 2 continues, naturally meaning fewer people are picking up titles for Switch 1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the only showing from the Big N in the top 10 this week, and that only makes it by the skin of its teeth. You have to look down in the late teens to spot the other familiar faces.
But hey, we imagine it will soon be awash with Switch 2 titles. The calm before the storm is almost over!
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
3
|1
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 36%, PS4 27%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 12%
|13
|2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 52%, PS4 24%, PS5 21%, Xbox Series 2%
|
-
|3
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 75%, PS4 25%, Xbox Series 0%, Switch 0%
|
1
|4
|DOOM: The Dark Ages
|
4
|5
|Minecraft
|
21
|6
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 80%, PS5 12%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 2%
|
5
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|8
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1%
|
8
|9
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
10
|10
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
NEW
|11
|Roadcraft
|
7
|12
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
6
|13
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
12
|14
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
16
|15
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
2
|16
|The Precinct
|
-
|17
|
Silent Hill 2
|
17
|18
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
15
|19
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
9
|20
|Astro Bot
|
22
|21
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
14
|22
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
19
|23
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
11
|24
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
20
|25
|Split Fiction
|
-
|26
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
18
|27
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|28
|Batman Arkham Trilogy
|
40
|29
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
23
|30
|Mad Max
|
34
|31
|Resident Evil 3
|
30
|32
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 75%, Switch 25%
|
NEW
|33
|
Deliver at all Costs
|
29
|34
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 99%, PS5 1%
|
33
|35
|WWE 2K25
|
27
|36
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|-
|37
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
25
|38
|Mortal Kombat X
|
24
|39
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
26
|40
|Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 5
Eight... More.... Days... The wait is really hard 🤣
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 not being the 1st one is wild (haven't played yet but it's sung such praises)
I am delighted to see AstroBot though
Correct me if I’m wrong @JimNorman, but isn’t the Minecraft title in the Top10 the Nintendo version? Love to see Hogwarts riding high and doing so well on Switch specifically.
lets see if mario kart will fall to the eleventh place this week, or if it can stay afloat until switch 2 releases
Oh Kamek, finally admitted to the Mario Kart roster, and then immediately relegated to being an item.
