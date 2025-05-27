We're back with the latest look at the UK physical charts, and it has been another sleepy one for Nintendo — what a surprise...

Yes, the wait for Switch 2 continues, naturally meaning fewer people are picking up titles for Switch 1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the only showing from the Big N in the top 10 this week, and that only makes it by the skin of its teeth. You have to look down in the late teens to spot the other familiar faces.

But hey, we imagine it will soon be awash with Switch 2 titles. The calm before the storm is almost over!

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 3 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 36%, PS4 27%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 12% 13 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 52%, PS4 24%, PS5 21%, Xbox Series 2% - 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 75%, PS4 25%, Xbox Series 0%, Switch 0% 1 4 DOOM: The Dark Ages 4 5 Minecraft 21 6 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 80%, PS5 12%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 2% 5 7 Grand Theft Auto V - 8 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1% 8 9 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 10 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 11 Roadcraft 7 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 6 13 Assassin's Creed Shadows 12 14 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 16 15 Super Mario Party Jamboree 2 16 The Precinct - 17 Silent Hill 2 17 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 15 19 Nintendo Switch Sports 9 20 Astro Bot 22 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 14 22 Batman Arkham Collection 19 23 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 11 24 Monster Hunter Wilds

20 25 Split Fiction - 26 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

18 27 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 28 Batman Arkham Trilogy

40 29 Super Mario Odyssey

23 30 Mad Max

34 31 Resident Evil 3 30 32 Red Dead Redemption PS4 75%, Switch 25% NEW 33 Deliver at all Costs 29 34 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 99%, PS5 1% 33 35 WWE 2K25 27 36 Batman: Arkham Knight

- 37 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25 38 Mortal Kombat X 24 39 Red Dead Redemption 2

26 40 Minecraft: PlayStation Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

