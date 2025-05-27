Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

We're back with the latest look at the UK physical charts, and it has been another sleepy one for Nintendo — what a surprise...

Yes, the wait for Switch 2 continues, naturally meaning fewer people are picking up titles for Switch 1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the only showing from the Big N in the top 10 this week, and that only makes it by the skin of its teeth. You have to look down in the late teens to spot the other familiar faces.

But hey, we imagine it will soon be awash with Switch 2 titles. The calm before the storm is almost over!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube814k
Watch on YouTube

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

3

 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 36%, PS4 27%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 12%
13 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 52%, PS4 24%, PS5 21%, Xbox Series 2%

-

 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 75%, PS4 25%, Xbox Series 0%, Switch 0%

1

 4 DOOM: The Dark Ages

4

 5 Minecraft

21

 6

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 Switch 80%, PS5 12%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 2%

5

 7 Grand Theft Auto V

-

 8 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1%

8

 9 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

10

 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

NEW

 11 Roadcraft

7

 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

6

 13 Assassin's Creed Shadows

12

 14 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

16

 15 Super Mario Party Jamboree

2

 16 The Precinct

-

 17

Silent Hill 2

17

 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15

 19 Nintendo Switch Sports

9

 20 Astro Bot

22

 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

14

 22 Batman Arkham Collection

19

 23 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

11

 24 Monster Hunter Wilds

20

 25 Split Fiction

-

 26 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

18

 27 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 28 Batman Arkham Trilogy

40

 29 Super Mario Odyssey

23

 30 Mad Max

34

 31 Resident Evil 3

30

 32 Red Dead Redemption PS4 75%, Switch 25%

NEW

 33

Deliver at all Costs

29

 34 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 99%, PS5 1%

33

 35 WWE 2K25

27

 36 Batman: Arkham Knight
- 37 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25

 38 Mortal Kombat X

24

 39 Red Dead Redemption 2

26

 40 Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.