Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Update [ ]: We thought that it wouldn't be long before Nintendo dropped the English version of the new Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV trailer, and here it is!

This is the same as the Japanese ad that we saw earlier on today, introducing us to the new rule sets exclusive to the Switch 2 edition. You can watch along above to get the official rundown on 'Tag-Team Rules' and 'Frenzy Rules', both of which look set to mix up the standard game mode.

Original Story: We are quickly closing in on the 24th July release date for the catchily-titled Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, and Nintendo has lifted the lid on a bunch of new features we can expect to find when playing on the new console.

This all comes courtesy of an update to the game's official Japanese website, which states (via Google Translate) that the Switch 2 version "Introduces the new 'Tag Rule,' a 2-on-2 battle, and the 'Climax Rule,' where the winner is decided in five turns". Until we get the official English translation, we'd imagine that those names might be a little different, but look! New game modes!

According to the site, the 'Tag Rule' is a 2v2 mode where players will work in teams to collect Stars and coins. The new 'Friendship Dice' item will let you and your partner roll together and each move forward by the total number (picking up double the coins, items and Stars along the way). There's also a new 'Summon Square' space in this mode, where you can summon your partner to your spot on the board.

On the flip side, 'Climax Rule' appears to be all about wrapping up the game fast, with the entire board only lasting for five turns. In this mode, players will each receive 50 coins, one Star and a Double Dice item at the start of the game, and one-on-one battles can occur from the first turn if two players land on the same space.

Naturally, the base game's standard modes will all be present and correct too, alongside the Switch 2 Camera and Mic-specific additions that we previously saw in the game's reveal. But these newbies sound like a fun twist, nonetheless.

We imagine that a new English trailer will drop soon enough, and we will update you all with the official translations as soon as we have them.