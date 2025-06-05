It's all busted open controllers over on Reddit today, and in particular brand new controllers that people have received with their Switch 2 consoles.

We've already seen a stripped-down Joy-Con, confirming (as Nintendo had already actually said) there's no Hall Effect sticks in there, and now it's the turn of the dear old GameCube controller in its new NSO form. Please remember that this controller, for now at least, only works on Switch 2, too (we tried it).

Over on r/NintendoSwitch, one enthusiastic gamer has taken their GameCube controller apart for a quick investigation, as you can see in the pictures below, and the main takeaway is that there's now gyro in there and the D-pad has been vastly improved and made more accurate, thanks to shorter distances to the PCB and, well, the fact it's using tech that's 24 years more modern.

We also get some more confirmation that the controller has indeed got motion controls, with one user having tested it on good old Kirby Tilt n Tumble.

We have seen a few videos at this stage, including one on social media that some have been wary of trusting. However, along with the innards of the controller exposed here, the comments below the original post on Reddit also confirm it. (Also, we checked - it does!)

Now we're even more excited to get our hands on our new consoles. Seriously. Where's my post?

Have you ordered the NSO GameCube controller? How are you finding it?