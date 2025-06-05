Well, it doesn't take people long, does it?

The Switch 2 has only just been released (heck, this writer hasn't even got one yet) and early adopters are already taking apart their brand new Joy-Con controllers to see just what's in there.

Of course, it was a hot topic in the lead up to release, whether or not Nintendo would rock Hall Effect sticks in order to lessen drift, but the Big N already put a pin in that one by confirming they weren't using Hall Effect analogue sticks.

So, as night follows day, folks have been jumping online to show exactly what we've got with Switch 2 and, as seen in the pics below from a post over on r/NintendoSwitch2, there's certainly no magnet tech to be seen. In fact, these sticks do look very similar to the OG Switch.

For comparison, here's some pics of the innards of a Switch 1 Joy-Con, taken from our Stick Drift Fix Guide from back in the day.

We had been secretly keeping our fingers crossed that TMR, another magnetic variant, might make the cut or be a secret up Nintendo's sleeve for release day, but that's not the case, judging by these pics. Oh well, from our own hands-on with the new console, we have faith that these new sticks are an upgrade, so let's keep everything crossed that the old drift issue remains a thing of the past.

And can somebody please put some clothes back on that Joy-Con. Goodness' sake.

Will you be taking apart your Switch 2? (Don't) Let us know in the comments, and make sure to also let us know how the new Joy-Con are treating you!