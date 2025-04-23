If you're jonesing for one of those Switch 2 GameCube controllers and weren't invited in the initial invitation, then you're in luck as pre-orders for the controller are now live for all on the My Nintendo Store in the UK.

Priced at GBP £58.99, Nintendo Switch Online account owners in the UK can log in and ensure they get the perfect controller to play Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and SoulCalibur II on the new NSO app coming to Switch 2.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-orders are currently only available in the UK right now, with US orders for the Switch 2 console (and, presumably, the accessories) due to start at midnight EST on 24th April in North America at certain retailers.

According to Nintendo, the GameCube controller is compatible with games other than the NSO titles, but there may be "issues" due to the different buttons. At that price, we certainly hope it works with other games.

Are you grabbing a GameCube NSO controller? Let us know in the comments.

(Thanks to dazzleshell for the tip and Bunkerneath for highlighting!)