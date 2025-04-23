If you're jonesing for one of those Switch 2 GameCube controllers and weren't invited in the initial invitation, then you're in luck as pre-orders for the controller are now live for all on the My Nintendo Store in the UK.
Priced at GBP £58.99, Nintendo Switch Online account owners in the UK can log in and ensure they get the perfect controller to play Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and SoulCalibur II on the new NSO app coming to Switch 2.
Pre-orders are currently only available in the UK right now, with US orders for the Switch 2 console (and, presumably, the accessories) due to start at midnight EST on 24th April in North America at certain retailers.
According to Nintendo, the GameCube controller is compatible with games other than the NSO titles, but there may be "issues" due to the different buttons. At that price, we certainly hope it works with other games.
Are you grabbing a GameCube NSO controller? Let us know in the comments.
(Thanks to dazzleshell for the tip and Bunkerneath for highlighting!)
Comments 26
Weren't they already? I got mine preordered like two weeks ago on the Irish one
@Cathalm only for those invited to pre-order (bought my 2 back then too).
Ordered one today, I was not invited so couldn't do that before. Also ordered the Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case.
From what I can tell from my preorder email,
such invitations were based on the amount of gaming purchases/activity,
which I think commendable from Nintendo.
Not a perfect solution, but it's something.
I can't believe they dedicated a whole analogue stick to the new GameChat feature. Why's it yellow though?
Preordered, thanks! GameCube was the first console I bought for myself so I’m hopping on the nostalgia train
Awesome, got mine preordered
Couldn't get one in the first run due to a 2 month nso break but got one now and very pleased!
@AlanaHagues wasnt me it was @dazzleshell he posted it in comments on the UK charts. I just sent NL a contact news tip
Not a perfect controller by any means but still my absolute favourite and essential when playing Mario Kart and Smash. Pre-ordered 🙂
I don't see much games that will fully take advantage of that (pretty pricey) pad apart from the few coming NGC games amd Smash. What would be great would be a proper wireless fighting pad for SF6 (and hopefully KOF XV and FF City of the wolves soon).
Happy for those in the UK interested in getting one!
@Bunkerneath @dazzleshell Well thanks to both of you I'll add your name too!
Great one if you have a Blueretro adapter for your GameCube as well, assuming it will get updated for this controller. Which is a pretty good one to assume.
It would be epic if these have drifting issues when the original did not.
I still own and use my original ones from 20 years ago for games like Smash and never had an issue...yet my Joycons drift for nothing.
Nice. Glad everybody has a chance to get these.
@Diowine They've been pretty good about making these replica controllers 1-1 with the originals(for better and for worse), so they're less likely to run into the problems the main Switch controllers have.
I do want this (I'm from the US), but I also haven't unboxed my TOTK pro controller which I bought last year, so I don't really need it.
Marvellous, bagged myself a pre-order. These should be great for N64 NSO games as well.
@Uncle_Franklin I was also impressed with the way Nintendo tried to cut out the scalpers, and also show some loyalty. So rare for companies to act that way.
@Papa_Emeritus Why are these great for N64 NSO games as well? Compared to what?
At that price I will stick with the adapter and wired original controllers.
I’m still waiting for the SNES NSO controllers to come back in stock
@Yosti the GameCube stick is a bit more precise for N64 games (used to use one back in the Virtual Console days 😀). Not a game changer but it felt very good.
@GravyThief Yes. I’m still waiting for that SNES controller too.
I think I'm going to go with the OG controller adapter option.
