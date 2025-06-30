We're sure that many of you will have played The Plucky Squire when it arrived on Switch last year, but did you find the whole thing a little... easy? Well, the next free update from developer All Possible Futures sounds particularly designed for you (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

The fittingly-named 'Challenge Update' arrived on Steam last week, and will be coming to consoles "soon". As you might expect, this one is all about upping the difficulty, and it throws in two new game modes to ensure it does so. 'Challenge Mode' introduces tougher enemies and a greater level of challenge, while 'Iron Squire' leaves poor Jot with just one life and no second chances — eesh.

On top of that, the new update will add new enemy types, and make some tweaks to the retro-inspired minigames for an extra slice of, you guessed it, challenge.

All Possible Futures announced on BlueSky that these additions come alongside "several other features and tweaks" in the update, including select page layout changes and the chance to fast-forward through dialogue scenes.

We had a perfectly pleasant time with The Plucky Squire last year, but felt that its performance let it down. From our tests, things are running substantially better on Switch 2, though some hiccups remain. Hey, the Challenge Update could be the perfect opportunity to dive back in, whenever it comes our way.