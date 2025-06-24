Nightdive Studios has announced that it has delayed System Shock 2 on the Switch, with the game now targeting a console release within "the first two weeks of July".

In a statement released on social media, the remaster wizards stated that the team simply "encountered issues" that prevented it from releasing the game on its originally intended launch date of 26th June. If you happen to be playing on PC, get your chisel out, because this date is still locked in – it's just the console release that's affected.

It doesn't sound like we'll be waiting too long for the game, however, though it's important to keep in mind that the current July estimate is exactly that – and estimate – and is just as prone to a further delay should the team deem it necessary.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is an enhanced release of the original 1999 classic from co-developers Irrational Games and Looking Glass Studios. It was one of the first projects from creator Ken Levine and is considered a spiritual precursor to the Bioshock series.

A full-blown remake of the original System Shock was released on PS4 and Xbox One, but skipped the Switch when it released on console in 2024. We wouldn't be surprised, however, to see it crop up on the Switch 2 in the near future and take full advantage of the console's extra power.