Nightdive Studios' previously announced spruce up of the classic action RPG System Shock 2 has been announced for Switch and given a new name: say hello to System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster.

Formerly known as System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, this remaster will be a modernised version of Irrational Games and Looking Glass Studios' 1999 survival horror sequel and was originally announced in 2019 following Nightdive's re-releases in the mid-2010s. Yes, it seems odd that you'd rename something as the '25th Anniversary Remaster' after you missed the 25th anniversary last year...but hey, good game=good game, we guess!

There's no release date mentioned, although the PR does say it "will soon be released" on PC and consoles, with a release date announcement planned for GDC 2025 during the Future Game Show Spring Showcase live stream.

You can check out an old trailer below, and here's some flavour blurb from the press release:

It’s the year 2114. As you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are… and something has gone terribly wrong. Hybrid mutants and deadly robots roam the halls while the cries from the remaining crew reverberate through the cold hull of the ship. SHODAN, a rogue AI bent on the destruction of mankind has taken over, and it's up to you to stop her. Delve through the corridors of the derelict ship Von Braun and immerse yourself in the story-rich atmosphere and environment. Explore deck by deck and unravel the horrifying fate of the Von Braun and her crew.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, it had BioShock creator Ken Levine on design duties and is hailed as one of the PC greats of the late-'90s, injecting survival horror into the action RPG mould and going on to influence a generation of games, perhaps most notably Levine's own BioShock series.

Nightdive Studios has proved to be a very safe pair of hands when it comes to rejigging old classics, so we're excited to see how the team handles this one on consoles.

Let us know below if you're excited to see System Shock 2 come to Switch.