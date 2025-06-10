The Switch 2 is Nintendo's biggest console launch of all time in the UK, according to NielsenIQ data shared with The Game Business.

While NielsenIQ does not share specific figures, the Switch 2 has reportedly outsold the original Switch by more than 2 to 1 (though it should be noted that the Switch 1 was pretty hard to come by in those early months).

According to Nintendo, the Switch 1 sold over 80,000 units at launch, while the 3DS managed 113,000. So we're probably looking at around 160,000 units for the Switch 2, at least. That said, with the UK being a notoriously difficult market for Nintendo, the Switch 2 has not managed to outperform the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S.

Here's a look at the top ten best-selling console launches in the UK:

1. PlayStation 5

2. PlayStation 4

3. Xbox Series

4. Nintendo Switch 2

5. PlayStation 3

6. Xbox One

7. Nintendo Wii

8. Nintendo Switch

9. Xbox 360

10. Xbox One X

It's also reported that the Switch 2 has sold more than 200,000 units in France, making it the biggest console launch of all time in the region, selling almost double that of the previous record-holder, the PS5.

Chances are Nintendo will share global sales data for the Switch 2 fairly soon. The company has forecast sales of around 15 million units for the first financial year, and it's said that the Switch 2 could well be the biggest console launch of all time.