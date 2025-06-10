The Nintendo Switch 2 was widely anticipated to be the biggest console launch of all time in the weeks leading up to its release, and according to new information from Gyo on X (thanks, Push Square), the console may have already broken records in France.

Over the first weekend, the Switch 2 is said to have sold more than 200,000 units in the region. This is almost double what the PS5 managed in the same time period back in 2020 when it shifted around 107,000 units. Now, it's important to keep in mind that the PS5 launched smack bang in the middle of a global pandemic, so supplies were unusually constrained.





Voici quelques chiffres (hallucinants)



👉 Plus de 200.000 unités vendues au premier week end

👉 Plus de 100 Millions de CA en consoles seulement...

👉 On monte à plus de 130 Millions avec jeux et accessoires

The Switch 2 is a HIT in France. Here are some (mind-blowing) numbers: - More than 200,000 units sold in the first weekend

- More than 100 million in revenue from consoles alone...

- We go up to more than 130 million with games and accessories

- 70% of sales are Mario Kart packs

- Only 3 to 5% of Switch 2 buyers did not buy Mario Kart I remind you that I am talking about the French market only.

For a small comparison, the PS5 PRO had not exceeded 10,000 units.

Skip ahead to the Switch launch, and although the console is sold out in many stores throughout the world, stock is definitely a lot more readily available when compared to the PS5. Still, 200,000 is a remarkable number, and we suspect we'll see some more record-breaking sales figures in the coming days and weeks.

Remember, Nintendo has forecast a total of 15 million Switch 2 sales for the current financial year. The company managed to sell 15 million original Swith consoles during its first year on sale, and despite some concerns around pricing for the successor, we're fairly confident Nintendo will hit its target.