Nintendo has announced that it is taking extra steps to prevent Switch 2 scalping in Japan by joining forces with three marketplace sites.

As announced on its official website, Nintendo states it is working with Mercari Inc, LINE Yahoo Japan Corporation, and Rakuten Group "in an effort to prevent fraudulent listings of Nintendo-related products, including the Nintendo Switch 2".

This step is just another that NCL has taken to help facilitate a smooth launch for the Switch 2. It's also released two separate models in Japan, including a higher-price multilingual option, while also implementing a lottery system for its pre-orders.

Here's Nintendo's full announcement (translated by Google):

"Nintendo Co., Ltd. has agreed to cooperate with three flea market site operators, Mercari, Inc., LINE Yahoo Japan Corporation, and Rakuten Group, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Three Service Providers"), in an effort to prevent fraudulent listings of Nintendo-related products, including the Nintendo Switch 2, which will be released on June 5, 2025."

LINE Yahoo Japan is taking a particularly strict stance, announcing a complete ban on all Switch 2 listings, with those who do so facing account suspensions. It hasn't specified an end date for this measure, but will announce more later. Rakuten is taking the same stance, but only until the official 5th June release date. Mercani's approach is a little softer, with the firm stating it will share relevant information with Nintendo and "“strengthen measures to remove specific products that violate the Mercari guidelines".

Meanwhile, pre-orders in North America in particular caused quite a bit of havoc for customers, with sites like Walmart and Target buckling under the weight of unprecedented demand. We recently posted a poll asking whether folks in the US had managed to secure a pre-order yet, and a staggering 26% said that they were still looking.