The Switch 2 is still going strong over in Japan, and thanks to Famitsu, we have the lowdown on the week's physical and console sales.
Unsurprisingly, for the second week in a row, Mario Kart World takes pole position by shifting another 134,900 copies in the week of 9th to 16th June. That's over 120k more than the next closest competitor, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which sold another 11,217 copies this week. Absolutely nothing to sneeze at. We wouldn't be surprised if it hit a million next week.
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma's Switch 1 version continues to do well, selling over 50k units since launch (almost another 10k this week), with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft rounding out the top five.
Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's Switch 2 Editions have also made the top ten again, with BOTW edging out its sequel by a single sale. And aside from Elden Ring Nightreign, it's an entire Nintendo sweep.
No newcomers this week, so let's look at the full breakdown for the top ten:
The big headline with the hardware here is that the Switch 2 has sold over a million units already. With a further 153,205 consoles selling this week, that's a total of 1.1 million Switch 2s sold in Japan alone. That's extremely impressive.
In terms of the Switch 1, it's still selling pretty well, shifting over 13k units this week alone. However, the PS5 (combined OG model, Pro, and Digital units) has surpassed it, selling over 15k consoles between its three SKUs.
Any surprises in this week's charts for you? Let us know in the usual spot.
[source famitsu.com]
Nintendo eating well huh?
You see what happens when you don’t make a sequel that’s more of the same but ‘better’. 2 Mario karts in most charts is credit to their game design.
That one guy who saw Tears of the Kingdom and said "not for me."
I should hope they have passed 1m, it was just shy of 950,000 last week...
mad when you see it next to PS5. Still at 6.6m (inc digital) and switch is already 1/6 of that in a week.
Just look at Switch 1, basically at 35.6m. wow.
Why does the games industry only focus on Xbox and PS5? Switch is so far ahead its not even close.
Interesting to see PS5 sales with more than 9K unit sold and still stay on number 2.
It's crazy that both Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are separated by only 1 unit.
Very tight race between those two Zelda ports there... ToTK winning overall however.
Outselling the entire XBOX Series lineup. In only a couple of weeks.
Love to see Switch 2 selling more than 1 million in Japan along with Mario Kart World selling over 900k!
Also happy to see Fantasy Life i in 2nd, Guardians of Azuma in 3rd, 8 Deluxe in 4th, Jamboree in 6th, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 2 in 8th and 9th respectively and New Horizons in 10th!
@tsim21
These numbers are only in Japan where Nintendo dominates. The rest of the world is a different picture.
Its kind of funny seeing all these more newer releases in the list then you have New Horizons still clinging on at 10.
It's kinda funny that Switch 1 sales are still pretty much matching up with PS5 sales
@Anti-Matter That's called a 2 horse race. Now granted, that second horse must have been shot in the paddocks.
Sadly in UK, sales are slowing and units are being returned.
Nintendo clearly dominates Japan and I don't think these numbers nclude Nintendo's official store. Nice to see PS5 doing well, looks like it will outsell the PS4 soon.
MKW at 15% ish MK8 lifetime sales within a week.
Whilst I think MK8 is the better game at present, MKW has the potential to equal or surpass MK8 if the added content comes.
Just on a character front, I think MKW could be this generations "Everyone is here".
@BaldB3lper78 do you have a credible source and some numbers?
Switch, switch oled and switch lite almost equal to ps5 digital, ps5, ps5 pro in total sales this week.
Thats crazy when switch has been so much longer on the market compared to ps5/ps5 pro.
@jamesthemagi idk how much is actually going on with the other consoles….not much on PlayStation or Xbox. Expedition 33?
It’s over. PS5 soon gonna consistently pass the S1 one day at this rate.
@jamesthemagi 150m switches around the world would kinda tell a different story, but I know Japan is slightly different yes.
@Duncanballs tbf MK8 had both an enhanced rerelease via MK8D for the Switch release + the giant booster pass later on adding a lot more content. Wii U launch MK8 is a very different game than S1 MK8D today. I doubt World isn’t gonna get something down the line.
Over 1M in just two weeks is insane.
@tsim21
Nintendo is historically very successful in Japan, the rest of the world is usually a more difficult market.
But even that aside, if you look at the (in excess of) 150 million units sold for the Switch, yes it absolutely dominates in units sold, but there’s one very big problem with it, it’s very, very weak hardware wise compared to the other platforms.
Most AAA developers are making big budget games that push the hardware in one way or another, they’re targeting much powerful systems than the switch. So in that respect, the massive market share of the Switch is entirely irrelevant, it’s simply not a target platform because it could never hope to run the software.
Switch 2 is considerably more powerful than it’s predecessor, but rather obviously still far enough behind the PS5/XsX/PC markets for some developers to find the challenge of porting much more demanding games over to the weaker platform not financially justifiable.
The bright spot in that is that most third party developers are making their games compatible with Steam Deck, which is going to be a much smaller market than Switch 2 pretty soon, but they’re not really competing with each other.
Despite the very different architectures, if a game is capable of running on Steam Deck, it should be relatively straightforward to port it over to Switch 2.
We’ll get a better idea of how third parties will perform when they start releasing games that aren’t already many years old. I’m definitely considering trading the shiny graphics of my PS5 Pro for the portability of Switch 2, so long as the games run well enough. Time will tell.
@Arawn93 Exactly. People are comparing MKW as it is today. Not what it could be in a few years.
I'm seeing a foundation for a lot of things that could be added.
@tsim21 because industry is biased toward high game specs over hardware innovation or just fun games period.
You should have looked at how said industry “experts” treated the S1 before release. Acted how it was DoA. The S2 also got similar treatment with people downplaying how it’s only a PS4.5 in an era where people want 4k 120 FPS, etc or game is “trash”. How RoG Alley makes S2 obsolete and other nonsense.
@BaldB3lper78 I can’t take someone seriously when they just throw claims out like this with zero sources.
1) Sales actually slowed in Japan too. Because they’ve managed to basically blow through 90% of the launch stock incredibly fast. It’ll be the same in most countries most likely. That in itself doesn’t really mean anything for week 2. Maybe by week 22…
2) “Consoles are being returned” is the most nebulous statement ever. Are you trying to suggest that there’s droves of people in the UK using a premium gadget, then immediately going “I actually hate this!” and rushing back to the shops? How would that even be known? It sounds like standard internet gossip being stated as fact.
@BaldB3lper78 slowing? In that case so is Japan, nothing is gonna match launch week, is it now? Some of you doom mongers need to open the curtains, let some sunshine in son.
@AmplifyMJ What was a game system launch that didn’t “slow” on week 2? Where week 2 sold more then launch week? lol. Also “returns”? Really? What system never had returns? Doom Posters need better material.
@Jprhino84 genuine story. I've been replacing some light switches in the last few weeks. I had 2 more than I needed and returned them.
I don't recall posting on the Internet about it. I might have fuelled their research to lead them to such a bold statement in their comment. 😃
Another commentor (OP) who needs to stay safe out there on the Internet.
every new console sells out, especially in a world of influencers getting their hands on it for work purposes. check back in a year or two and see where it's at for a better evauluation. typical sensationalist headlines for the hype machine. nothing more.
@Stwert yes i agree modern games struggle to run on it. 100%. But if i was running a game development business shouldn't I be targeting switch over anything else? The market is 3x or more as big if I can crack it. (Honestly, its no wonder cross platform games like fortnite and minecraft are so so successful and why something like Marathon can't get off the ground.)
@Arawn93 replying to #21 Edwin’s popping bottles as we speak… 🍾
It should also be said that their Japanese version is region locked and way cheaper than ours.
@tsim21
It’s not as simple as it seems from the outside, speaking as someone who works in the industry, - well, occasionally now I’m supposedly retired but it’s difficult not to work - creating a successful game is an extraordinarily difficult task regardless of the platform you’re targeting.
With the Switch, yes those games are hugely popular, but then they already were before they launched on Switch, which makes the job a rather simple one.
But outside of established franchises, you need to know your target audience as much as creating the experience you want to create. Without crafting your game strategy around your audience, you’re never going to get much in the way of sales regardless.
The Switch has never been lacking an audience, but due to the very limited hardware, the audience that’s there may not necessarily tie in with the experience you want to create.
Don’t get me wrong, there have been some incredible ports in the Switch lifetime, but you could clearly see that some severe corners had to be cut.
That, unfortunately, is a sacrifice some developers just aren’t willing to make. You need only look at some of the games the Switch missed out on from most of the big publishers.
I love my Switch and it has served me well over the past eight years, hell I don’t know how I’d have coped without it as a mental escape for a little while now and then during the 8 months we lived in hospital, when my son was born so prematurely they weren’t even allowed to try and save him to begin with. It’s a harrowing, but ultimately uplifting story.
And I’ve no doubt I’m going to love my Switch 2 (I already do), the difference this time around is that at least the Switch 2 has got the grunt to cope with much more demanding third party software, believe me we’re a long way from seeing the best it can achieve yet, and some of the launch window software is already quite impressive.
I honestly think we’re going to see much more third party support this time around. I believe that the Switch 2 will have a generous market share and with its capabilities, that just opens the doors up to many more possibilities. A combination that’s very different from its predecessor and a combination that’s difficult for a publisher to ignore.
@Duncanballs They making Early Access games?
