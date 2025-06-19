The Switch 2 is still going strong over in Japan, and thanks to Famitsu, we have the lowdown on the week's physical and console sales.

Unsurprisingly, for the second week in a row, Mario Kart World takes pole position by shifting another 134,900 copies in the week of 9th to 16th June. That's over 120k more than the next closest competitor, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which sold another 11,217 copies this week. Absolutely nothing to sneeze at. We wouldn't be surprised if it hit a million next week.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma's Switch 1 version continues to do well, selling over 50k units since launch (almost another 10k this week), with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft rounding out the top five.

Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's Switch 2 Editions have also made the top ten again, with BOTW edging out its sequel by a single sale. And aside from Elden Ring Nightreign, it's an entire Nintendo sweep.

No newcomers this week, so let's look at the full breakdown for the top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (9th- 16th June)

Total Unit Sales

1

Mario Kart World Switch 2 134,900

917,466

2



Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Switch 11,217

123,121 3

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch 9,724

55,427

4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch 6,460

6,347,853

5

Minecraft Switch 5,916 3,913,098

6

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 5,215

1,322,389

7

Elden Ring Nightreign PS5 5,126

59,948

8

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 4,409

11,938

9

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 4,408 12,400 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,209

8,145,825

The big headline with the hardware here is that the Switch 2 has sold over a million units already. With a further 153,205 consoles selling this week, that's a total of 1.1 million Switch 2s sold in Japan alone. That's extremely impressive.

In terms of the Switch 1, it's still selling pretty well, shifting over 13k units this week alone. However, the PS5 (combined OG model, Pro, and Digital units) has surpassed it, selling over 15k consoles between its three SKUs.

Position Console

Unit Sales (9th - 16th June)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

153,205

1,101,136

2



PlayStation 5 9,612

5,702,730 3

Switch Lite 5,485

6,587,280

4

Switch OLED

5,447

9,066,127

5

PlayStation 5 Pro 3,125 221,181

6

Switch 2,387

20,111,932

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,392 975,486

8

Xbox Series S 125 337,811

9

Xbox Series X 102

320,762 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 34 20,854

11

PlayStation 4

22

7,929,650



< Previous charts

Any surprises in this week's charts for you? Let us know in the usual spot.