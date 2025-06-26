Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 824k

Earlier this week, Nintendo surprised us with an update about the release date of the 3-on-3 sports game Drag x Drive, confirming it would be arriving on the Switch 2 this August.

Adding to this was a price reveal and now in another update, we've got what appears to be the game's estimated file size. According to Nintendo's official store listing it will require a download of 1.7GB.

Unsurprisingly, it's nowhere near the size of the new Donkey Kong or Mario Kart game and is instead closer to the file size of Nintendo's Welcome Tour eShop title.

Once again, pre-orders are live for $19.99 (or your regional equivalent) and you can pre-load the title, so you'll be able to play it as soon as it launches.

The Switch 2 comes loaded with a total of 256GB storage, which is a huge step up on the Switch's internal space, but if you are running out of space, you can always expand your storage with a microSD Express card.