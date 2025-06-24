Earlier today, Nintendo dropped a surprise on everyone by revealing Drag x Drive's release date on the Nintendo Today! app. And now, a few hours later, pre-orders are open — and that means the price has been revealed, too.

You can snap up the digital-only wheelchair basketball game for just $19.99 USD / GBP £16.99, which is a pretty bargain price all things considered. Many didn't expect the game to retail at a high price given its premise, but it's good to have confirmation.

You can snap up those pre-orders on the eShop right now; here are links to the North American eShop and the UK one.





Pre-order now: pic.twitter.com/KyNVXXNh7u Get ready, Drag x Drive arrives Aug 14 on Nintendo Switch 2, exclusively on the Nintendo eShop!Pre-order now: https://t.co/c4Z13YFVsO June 24, 2025

Described as "the next generation of 3-on-3 sports" by the Big N, Drag x Drive takes full advantage of the Joy-Con 2's Mouse controls. It's playable only with them, meaning you'll need to have the best coordination to become a master. At least, from our experience trying it out.

On 14th August, you'll be able to find out for yourself whether you're the king of the courts.

Let us know whether you'll be picking up Drag x Drive in the comments.