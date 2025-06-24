Nintendo has confirmed that Drag x Drive, the mouse-controlled sports game for Switch 2, will launch on 14th August 2025.

The news was confirmed via the Nintendo Today! app with an accompanying trailer (which we'll embed above as soon as it's available online).

It's also been confirmed that the game will be an eShop exclusive, so don't expect a physical release for this one.

Drag X Drive was originally announced during the big April Direct for the Switch 2 as a 3v3 multiplayer-focused experience in which players use the mouse controls in both Joy-Con to move 'vehicle'-bound characters and shoot hoops to score points.

We went hands-on with the game shortly after its announcement and praised the mouse controls, saying "it seems like a great fit and is pretty darn responsive". There is, however, an undeniable concernt that the game may not provide long-term engagement thanks to its rather limited premise.

