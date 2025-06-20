Check out the official details for Switch 2 USB camera compatibility on Nintendo's website and you'll be greeted with a surprisingly straightforward message from the Big N stating that, "You can use the Nintendo Switch 2 camera accessory (sold separately) or any compatible USB-C camera you'd like." Nice!

Of course, the reality is that nothing is ever quite so easy; Nintendo does qualify that some cameras may not work and you'll need to use the handy compatibility test found in the new console's settings. This is great, but not much use when you haven't bought the camera yet.

As it turns out, choosing a camera — besides the official one, or the not-quite-as-good Hori Piranha Plant one, or the other Hori one — can actually be a little bit of a complicated task. Some cameras work, some don't. Simple as that.

And so, as ever, enthusiastic gamers have been stepping into the breach, compiling master lists of Switch 2-compatible cameras that you can browse and/or add to with your own findings, and there are quite a few popular brands popping up in "Not Compatible" sections thus far.

As pointed out at the very top of this ongoing master list (and this was news to us), some USB-A cameras do appear to work when plugged into the dock or, with a USB-A to USB-C adapter, plugged into the Switch 2 console. New information has appeared! Indeed, in TV mode, it appears you can just directly plug into the dock to potentially use USB-A cameras you have lying around.

With this in mind, this writer did attempt to use a Blink Dog Security camera connected to the dock, but alas no dice.

Looking through the Reddit list as it stands right now (which we can't vouch for, mind), you can also see some patterns developing around particular brands. Logitech has a whole bunch of cameras, ranging from cheap to expensive, that are seemingly compatible - and a shoutout to whoever it is that's been using an endoscopy cam. Good job!

Today I'm toying with a highly unusual and completely unofficial #Switch2 accessory: a dirt-cheap USB-C endoscope! — Sean Hollister (@seanhollister.bsky.social) 2025-06-20T14:46:55.456Z

Here are a few of the included cameras in the 'working' section with some prices (check out the thread for the full, growing list):

aoni A20 - 1080p - $19

Logitech Brio 100 - 1080p - $29

Logitech Brio 105 - 1080p - $45

Logitech Brio 300 - 1080p - $39

Logitech Brio 501 - 1080p - $129

Microsoft LifeCam Cinema - 720p - $94

Razer Kiyo - 1080p - $47

Razer Kiyo Pro - 1080p - $129

WAYVOSE ‎WVS0015 Endoscope - ?

So there's certainly plenty of non-Nintendo gear out there that's getting the job done at various price points, it would seem.

In terms of cameras that won't work, well, Elgato gear seems to have been totally left out in the cold, as does Sony, Insta360, and Microsoft for the most part. There are some surprises and brand outliers, too, such as the very well-regarded (and expensive) Logitech Brio 4K, which is seemingly having issues

So make sure to give this list — and any others you find popping up online — a good read-through before deciding that a very nice and expensive USB-C camera you've seen should 100% do the job. It may not!

Have you had any issues with third-party cameras? Thinking of picking one up or happy to just use the official one? Or have you tried an old one you had at the bottom of the drawer? Let us know!