Both Nintendo's official Switch 2 camera and Hori's Piranha Plant offering have their perks (the former has much better resolution, the latter... looks like a Piranha Plant), but neither is going to be all that useful for handheld play — being pretty bulky models, and all. Fortunately, it looks like Hori has a solution (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

The accessory manufacturer has just revealed another licensed Switch 2 camera model on Amazon Japan, and it appears to be built for the handheld fans. This dinky little guy is as compact as they come and boasts three different stand options for those who want to remain on camera while making the most of the Switch 2's play modes.

The camera can detach from its base and plug into the console's upper USB-C port, so you can make sure your friends get an up-close view of your face, even when playing in handheld mode. If an up-the-nose view isn't what you're after, the tiny camera also comes with a cubic base to rest on a TV stand like the normal camera, and an option to clip it to the top of your TV screen for a higher and more easily accessible angle.

Now, all of these options are technically available to the Piranha Plant model too, but the more compact size of this little guy makes us think it would be marginally more comfortable to use in handheld mode — nobody wants a giant red camera sticking out the top of their device, do they?

As with Hori's other offering, this petite package is only capable of capturing video at 480p resolution (compared to the 1080p of Nintendo's one). What's more, it only appears on Amazon Japan at the moment with a 5th June release date, but there's every chance that a Western release will crop up soon.

Okay, perhaps it's not the most high-tech piece of kit out there, but it is rather cute. And hey, if you're someone who likes to spend the majority of your time playing handheld, this might be your best option.