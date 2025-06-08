Nintendo has gone to the extent of providing a series of free upgrades for select Switch titles on the Switch 2, and it's even rolled out updates for other first-party games, but it seems one other title might need a look.

According to reports, the Splatoon community has discovered a new bug in Splatoon 3 on Switch 2 – allowing squid kids to "squid roll" on "any surface, regardless of if it is inked in your colour". This was originally shared by a user known as 'Diolass' on Bluesky, who described it as "game-breaking":





It seems like there is a bug on the Switch 2 where you can do a Squid Roll off any surface, regardless if it is inked in your colour.



(thanks to Dio for originally finding the bug, and MasterMike88 for the heads up) [Splatoon 3] pic.twitter.com/eqvHnGugYG June 7, 2025

While it's not clear why exactly this is happening, dataminer 'OatmealDome' speculates it "might be an issue with Switch 1 GPU emulation/translation since Splatoon games have had issues with ink detection in unofficial emulators due to bugs in their GPU emulation".

Switch 2 backward compatibility obviously still has some issues, with Nintendo officially releasing a list of games with issues and titles in the process of being fixed. Even some apps like YouTube aren't available at launch.

If we hear about any updates or patches for Splatoon 3 on the Switch 2, we'll let you know. How are you finding this series on Nintendo's new system so far? Let us know in the comments.