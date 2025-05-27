Nintendo has updated its list of Switch 1 games that will be compatible with the Switch 2 today, 27th May 2025, with a bunch of games needing a free update to run on the new console.

Titles such as Doom Eternal, ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, and Pizza Tower now have a note next to them, saying compatibility is "Planned to be resolved via an update."

Prior to this update, only Fitness Boxing was confirmed to be getting an update. Now well over 40 games have panned fixes due either by the console's launch or "shortly after". You can have a look at the full list of games over on Nintendo's website.

There are still some fairly noticeable titles with issues, such as Alien Isolation, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Harvestella, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat, so hopefully we'll get more news on those soon.

Along with these new updates, Nintendo has also confirmed that a number of apps that are available on the Switch 1 won't work on Switch 2. These are:

Niconico

ABEMA

Hulu

Crunchyroll

InkyPen

We don't know if the Switch 2 is getting these same apps down the line, or if it's getting additional streaming apps, so we'll have to wait and see.

We'll keep updating you as more Switch 1 games get compatibility updates, but for now, let us know what you think of these new updates in the comments.