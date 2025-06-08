Update [ ]: We're now at the tail end of October, and if you're wondering where the YouTube app for the Switch 2 is, we've got a small status update.

While we still don't have a solid release date, in a brief reply on social media last week, the official Team YouTube account has reiterated how the online video platform hopes to be offering the app "soon" on Nintendo's new hybrid system (via My Nintendo News). Here's the full message:

YouTube: "YouTube is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch 2, but we hope to be offering it soon."

The same account mentioned in June how YouTube was working with Nintendo to make the app available soon. So, it's still on the way, but it seems we'll have to wait just a little longer. You can see the previous update from YouTube in the original story below.

Original Story: [Sun 8th Jun, 2025 04:25 BST]: Switch 2 supports existing apps and games, but out of the gate you might experience some issues. If you've been trying to access YouTube on your new Nintendo system you'll receive a notice about how the software is unable to start.

In case you're wondering if it will make a return, Nintendo has already flagged this in its backward compatibility tests, noting how the issue with YouTube is "being investigated". In an update, a user of this app has reached out to YouTube via social media and received the following response.

YouTube: "We're working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the Switch 2 soon. For a list of devices YouTube is available on, head over here: https://goo.gle/3HuvcWI"

YouTube asks Switch 2 users to "stay tuned" for updates, so for now, you're going to have to go without this popular video app on your Switch 2. There are various other video players and apps that also don't work on the Switch 2 right now, as revealed in a recent update. This includes Niconico, ABEMA, Hulu, Crunchyroll and InkyPen.

YouTube originally made its debut on the Switch eShop as a free app in 2018 and was also previously available for the Wii U, 3DS and Wii.