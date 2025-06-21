It's been a difficult year for the video game industry at times, but there are still plenty of success stories out there and the latest one is a sales milestone for the Lies of P developer Round8 Studio.

While we don't have anything to report here about a Switch 2 release (at least for now), according to South Korean publication The Elec (via VGC), Korean publisher Neowiz is rewarding every member of the local development team with Nintendo's brand-new system after the success of the new DLC 'Overture' and more than three million cumulative sales.

It doesn't end there, with the team also getting launch bonuses (of roughly $7,300) and two weeks paid vacation on top of the country's "mandatory 15 days of paid vacation". And hey, there's all that time to enjoy Mario Kart World and many other games!

Sure enough, this news has resulted in Switch 2 and Nintendo fans calling for a port. The action RPG with "soulslike" elements launched on platforms like Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well as the next-generation systems in 2023, so maybe there's a chance. For now, soulslike fans with a Switch 2 can look forward to Elden Ring as well as FromSoftware's new multiplayer game.

When this game was originally released on the PS5, our pals at Push Square awarded it eight out ten stars – calling it a "first-class" souls-like experience.

"Lies of P feels like the result of a developer having already taken multiple stabs at the Souls-like genre, so it's impressive that Round8 Studio has accomplished so much on its first attempt. By fully embracing its dark take on the Pinocchio story, it sets itself apart from anything else available. Elevating it above other games are quality combat and extensive, satisfying customisation, turning Lies of P into a first-class experience for FromSoftware fanatics."

Surprisingly, this isn't the only team to be gifted Switch 2 recently, with the Stellar Blade studio Shift Up also handing out the new Nintendo system to its employees.