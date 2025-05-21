Well they made two games and had Playtonic and Friends to assist other studios so not surprised. They haven't done much, probably staffed too much or whatever else going on.

To be honest another farm sim in a crowded genre and just as plain is not worth the dev time either. That's on them. Remaking their first game too, why bother. Try something else. Stick to others. Not just make Playtonic and Friends and have not enough to say 'this may not work insert studio staff'. But they don't say no so they have eh products and a cool Indie publisher but also not enough to maintain it or it's regular staff. I have questions.

Good on the staff leaving/in edge if they make it through.

But I question WHY! They would need to. What else is going on they won't tell us/made mistakes & didn't forsee them due to how pathetic game design is these days not just audiences expectations as well.

The staff to me these days Indie to AAA are just as questionable. Game design and practices. I barely have respect for them. Sometimes do, sometimes not depending.

What resources in the building, what staff decisions, and what staff pay rates. What is making it unbalanced is what needs to be focused on to better balance things. Not articles saying layoffs to make us feel for them when it goes deeper.

Audiences are just as much to blame it's why games are as pathetic as they are not just devs weak ideas/mentality.

Also this game did not need a remaster/expanded version yet they made 2 games and helped with others games or a program or whatever. They built up too much to quickly and I was confused why. I get the benefits of what they have done but in such a time it was questionable as well.

For smaller studios I don't take the layoffs as much as to me if they have things going on it's not the same as big studios focus on what they cut out and what expectations they have, QA or otherwise and disagreements or temp staff or whatever else of possibilities.

But how many people do they have, who had disagreements, who did they not need anymore.

Why do they keep staffing up and then going oh layoffs. Or is it journos that put the headlines, we know it doesn't always mean that but we take it as a bad thing most times then other factors.

I get it jobs are jobs but in some cases it isn't always a bad thing.

Unless it's bad company decisions.

To me why have more people if you can't handle it/don't need them. Or why have them spend too much on company food or other things they don't need but do put focus on.

Why do the design decisions throw them off and make things worse hmm I wonder why. It extends days and budgets more and more.

Like with money they want more and more and can't balance it and make a big deal out of it when they aren't getting more people/money yet don't sit and think enough why they need to balance it out more.

Do things that throw it off change yes, but at the same time I don't think it's always a bad thing layoffs, sometimes they don't need people, or they can better balance out jobs or better justify decisions of the games staff, marketing staff, other staff that aren't always acknowledged and more. They just don't sometimes and need to be better at it.

Then again if publishers are picky or they don't self publish it well that's also on them or the publishers being difficult with their expectations.