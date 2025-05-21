A handful of staff at UK-based studio Playtonic, best known for creating Yooka-Laylee and for forming the indie publishing label Playtonic Friends, are sharing messages on social media as they have been made "redundant" at the developer.
We were first alerted to the news by a Bluesky post from former community manager Steve James, who left the company just two weeks ago (on his own terms).
"Should be a week of happiness and positivity for me but instead I’m sad, angry and concerned for my former colleagues." Steve says "Many talented folks are “at risk” of redundancy at Playtonic, if you see them posting for jobs, please help them out."
On LinkedIn, Steve along with current brand manager at Playtonic Anni Valkama have been sharing posts from former colleagues who are now looking for work.
These include Junior VFX Artist Joupin Ahmed and Assistant Producer Mae Davidson. Alongside them, UI Artists James Feakins is "at risk of redundancy". We hope those affected land on their feet and wish them the best.
Playtonic Friends is just lining up to release Castle Pixel's Cattle Country, a Western life/farm sim. On the main dev side, it's also working on a remake of its very first game, titled Yooka-Replaylee, which is coming to Switch 2.
And, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier as layoffs continue to pummel the industry, with EA and Respawn taking a huge blow just a few weeks ago. Long-standing online publication Polygon was also hit by layoffs after being sold by Vox Media to Valnet. Sadly, these are just a couple of recent examples.
We've reached out to Playtonic's Managing Director Gavin Price for comment.