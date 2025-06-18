Stellar Blade, one of the PS5's most surprising success stories, is reportedly in consideration for the Switch 2.

According to PlayForum (thanks, VGC), developer Shift Up has secured a dev kit for the Switch 2 and has begun intial work for a supposed port of the game. The team has also gifted a whole bunch of Switch 2 units to its employees.

Shift Up itself has told PlayForum that "nothing is confirmed" regarding a potential Switch 2 release, but that it is "reviewing various possibilities internally".

The biggest question mark with all of this is whether Sony Interactive Entertainment would handle publishing duties for the Switch 2. The company is no stranger to releasing games on Nintendo hardware, having notably launched Lego Horizon Adventures simultaneously with its PS5 release in 2024.

A hypthetical launch on the Switch 2 isn't entirely out of the question, however, since Stellar Blade recently made its way to the Steam Deck to positive critical reception, despite its inability to maintain that 60fps sweet spot.

The Switch 2's vastly improved specs over its predecessor has meant that games such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Street Fighter 6 run remarkably well. The former has been praised by Digital Foundry, with positive comparisons made to the game on Xbox Series S in particular.

We'll be keeping our eyes and ears open for a potential Stellar Blade launch on the Switch 2 in the coming months, and we'll let you know as soon as we hear more.