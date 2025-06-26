The Switch 2 has been flying off the shelves in its opening month, with Nintendo already confirming the new unit sold "over 3.5 million units worldwide" in the first four days – making it the "fastest-selling Nintendo hardware ever".

While there were some initial concerns the demand for this Switch successor would create some stock issues, it seems Nintendo has been able to meet demand so far with regular restocks. With this in mind, the latest one has now dropped in locations like the US, and three weeks after launch it seems supply is readily available.

So, if you haven't got one yet, and are ready to take the plunge – depending on your location and the stores nearby, there's a good chance you can go out right now and get one. Here's a post from the Switch 2 subreddit highlighting these restocks at GameStop, but others have noted how there's also more stock available at stores like Walmart and Target.

Following a story about how Switch 2 scalpers were already out in force in April, Nintendo of America's president Doug Bowser commented on how Nintendo had a "steady supply of manufacturing" and was confident the firm would be able to meet the demand for the new unit through the summer and into the holiday period.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa also previously mentioned in the leadup to the reveal and release of the Switch successor how the company intended to reduce scalping by simply producing and shipping in numbers that would meet customer demand.