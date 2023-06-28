Console manufacturers have struggled with supply shortages since the pandemic, and what made the situation even worse at the time was scalpers buying out whatever was in stock and reselling it online at much higher prices.

The Switch has also been the victim of this, and now Nintendo wants to make sure history doesn't repeat itself with its "next generation machine". In the same shareholder Q&A, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa acknowledged past situations with worldwide shortages.

The plan going forward with "new hardware" lanches is to simply "produce and ship in numbers that can meet customer demand". In other words, Nintendo aims to have an ample amount of stock well before it even sends new systems out into the wild, so there's so much supply, it can meet the demand of the entire market.

Furukawa added how Nintendo would then consider "whether there are any other possible measures" it could take along with an increase in stock.

Nintendo has had similar issues with its collector's editions and accessories. The situation does seem to have slightly improved over time, in select regions. Yesterday, the collector's editions of Tears of the Kingdom also got a restock and there was an amiibo restock prior to this.