Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 818k

Yesterday was a big one, alright. It's not every day the masters at Nintendo drop a hot new console, and so Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser, and senior vice president of product development and publishing Nate Bihldorff, have been out and about in New Donk City (sorry, force of habit) to talk up the Switch 2 on various TV networks.

Indeed, this particular TV tour has seen NOA's top dogs introduce Jimmy Fallon to some Mario Kart World, as well as making a quick stop-off at CBS Mornings to talk shop. As you can see in the time-stamped video above, Nate has to talk Jimmy (who is a genuine Nintendo fan, it has to be said) and his other guests through a rather amusing race, whilst also giving away a very nice Mario Kart bomber jacket. We want one of those!

Bowser then appeared on breakfast TV over on CBS, where he talked a little more about the tariff situation in the US and how it will affect things going forward. When asked about stock, he said:

“We have a steady supply of manufacturing that will be coming in, and we believe we’ll be able to meet that demand all the way through the summer, through Father’s Day and then on into the holiday period also.”

Discussing the tariffs, Bowser — who was wearing a Bowser pin for the interview, so bonus points there --said that the situation was in "constant flux" and that it was hard to call how they would pan out from here.

You can, of course, check out the whole interview for yourself for more, as Doug does a nice demo of the new console's features for the news anchors, as well as getting into some light-hearted chat about The Legend of Zelda.

Have you had any issues procuring a Switch 2? Enjoying Mario Kart World? Make sure to let us know in the comments!