Hooray! Splatoon 3 is one of our favourite Switch games and today it got a snazzy (free) Switch 2 upgrade which, as we reported earlier, takes advantage of the extra power of Nintendo's new machine.

But according to the patch notes, when players are splatting on Switch 1, they'll notice some downgrades compared to how it used to be. On Switch 2, at least, we've got higher resolutions, better framerates, graphical improvements and "smoothed animations" according to Nintendo. Sounds like the perfect time to hop back in, right?

However, in said patch notes, we couldn't help but notice the following Switch 1-specific section:

"The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch: Made it so that certain elements outside the stage and unrelated to battle do not display when battling in Splat Zones/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz modes. This change is to reduce differences in game operation speed as much as possible when compared with Nintendo Switch 2.

In Recon Mode, all elements will display as they have up to this point."

On paper, it sounds disappointing, but we'd rather have the more-consistent frame rate when playing online with friends. However, we're not sure - or at least can't remember - noting another game that's dialed back one of its versions in order to reach some sort of parity with a revamp, rather than trying to improve things, you understand!

Now, we're yet to jump back into the updated Splatoon 3 just yet, but it sounds like these elements are all small background details and graphical aspects that can be dropped without any effect on gameplay. Stuff you'll never notice.

Maybe a quick cycle through our gameplay comparison video below will shed some light on any discrepancies for eagle-eyed readers.

So, a small downgrade for Splatoon 3 on Switch in order to keep it fair betwixt gamers across both Switch consoles. We are in an ecosystem now, baby, it gets complicated like this sometimes.

Have you been playing Splatoon 3's upgrade yet? Be sure to let me know if you spot any of the changes between versions!