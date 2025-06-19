Nintendo has now aired its Donkey Kong Bananza Direct and sure enough, it had quite a few surprises to share.
This included the official reveal of Pauline, the return of many of Donkey Kong's old friends and additional features such as amiibo support and Game Share. Along with this, it looks like the gameplay will offer plenty of variety beyond destruction – with transformations, big boss battles, and much more.
