"If there’s a Mario open world you’ll see they will sacrifice creative level design for hundreds or thousands of mundane stars/moons just to fill their open world."

yeah, they're not gonna do anything like that for an open Mario because:

A: The base of your claim relies on the notion that the core Mario team - one that's been making quality platformers for decades now - would suddenly forget how to make platformers, which is absurd - it's the "Bananza is just punching rocks" take; deliberately overgeneralizing a gameplay loop to make it sound like there's nothing of substance when that's not really true if you pay attention.

B: "Filling the environments with mundane collectables" only really applies to Odyssey. Not every Mario game is Odyssey and that game only overdid it on the moons to accommodate for different levels of play. There's no reason to assume future Marios would do the same thing, especially - ESPECIALLY when

C: They already MADE an open-world Mario game with Bowser's Fury - while technically more an experiment, it still proved that it was possible to take typical Mario platforming and successfully transfer to an open-world setting without drastically stripping away the fundamentals of a 3D Mario game. Chances are the next big 3D Mario is probably going to iterate on that setup, meaning that when it happens, it won't really play anything like the hypothetical you're suggesting here.

Anyways, that's all the time I'm willing to put into this. Agree or don't, but either way you do you.