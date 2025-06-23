As we reported last week, Nintendo has been banning Switch 2 consoles from using online services if it finds them to be using MiG carts, effectively 'bricking' the new consoles by denying them any online access whatsoever.
Nintendo has seemingly decided to come down tough on this issue for its new generation of system, with social media and internet forums slowly coming alive with users who've been faced with an “Error Code: 2124-4508” message. However, a potential knock-on effect is that the secondhand market for Switch 2 consoles may be becoming a bit of a dodgy death run for those seeking a cheaper option on Nintendo's new hardware.
As reported by Android Authority, at least one potential Switch 2 owner has shown up online to report that their console, bought at a discount, was actually 'bricked' with the same error code message. Not ideal.
Piracy has been a scourge for Nintendo, particularly over the past few years with some high-profile, pre-release leaks. With carts such as the MiG providing a route to play ripped, pirated copies of games, it's perhaps inevitable that potential buyers are going to have to be extra careful going forward.
In the case above, where the console was bought at a Walmart, it was an easy case of returning the console for a refund without an issue. Start getting these problems with tech bought on the likes of eBay, Gumtree, or other sites, though, and forking out for a secondhand Switch 2 could end up being quite the sweat-inducing prospect.
Will potential Switch 2 owners need to work out some way of having proof provided by private sellers? If the online banning continues as it appears it has done in these early days, we'll be hearing more about this problem as a mountain of bricked hardware begins to pile up.
For stores, too, how do they verify that a console isn't 'bricked' before they accept a return? There's a lot of potential verification time to be spent on an extra layer of checks on returned goods.
Either way, we'll be sure to keep you updated.
Had any issues with your Switch 2 console being bricked? Any thoughts on how Nintendo is handling the problem? Let us know!
[source androidauthority.com]
And what is a MiG cart?
Oh trust me, this is creating a problem for every Switch 2 buyer 😂.
The same thing happened to me when I bought a used PS4 to play Final Fantasy VII Remake. Luckily the game had no game-breaking bugs, so I could finish it without any patches, but after that I had to sell the console at a big loss.
Well, it's very unfortunate. I guess the solution would be to test the system before buying it, or seeing a video of it working. Not everyone would let you do that, though.
MIG cartridge is definitely a pirated cartridge to play pirated games on Switch machine.
No wonder MIG cartridge will be instantly banned by Nintendo.
@Max_the_German
This is MIG cartridge.
Looked similar as R4 cartridge to play pirated NDS & 3DS games.
@Max_the_German a memory card to copy and run pirated games
On Nintendo's part, they could and should block the associated Nintendo Accounts instead of the console as a whole to avoid such situations - that said, "bricking" Switch 2 by doing something that you shouldn't do (also because it's incredibly dumb) and then returning it so others end up being affected by it is the worst!
What does Nintendo customer service have to say? Will they take in the console under warranty or not? If not, what’s then the take-in policy for that unit?
we need a real; proper, NEW direct
More like MiG Cart users, or should I say, pirates, are creating a problem for secondhand Switch 2 buyers. They are the ones failing to read the user agreement, actively bricking the system, and then returning them in a damaged state.
For their part, retail stores need to run a simple online verification check before accepting returns on Switch 2 consoles
@JohnnyMind I can't blame Nintendo for taking the nuclear option. If they tie it to accounts, they'll just open another. End of the day they're pirating games, so it's not like they'll worry about losing a library.
Trying to buy a console that's only a few weeks old second hand is probably asking for trouble in general. It's pretty likely that there's something wrong with it.
Removed - unconstructive feedback
I know is situations can be different, but if you are buying second hand there are red flags. Is the item going for lower than similar items, will the seller not meet in person to have device tested to see if it is lock/bricked (especially common in second hand phones), so on and so on. But if this person was using pirating software they dont care if they sell a bricked console to someone, seems like a common thread of selfishness.
Yes, the red flags are obvious. Switch 2 came out less then a month ago and is highly sought after… buying a “second hand” one already is an immediate red flag.
Be smart.
Agree with the comments above, clearly the biggest problem here is not Nintendo rather than:
1) people who are using pirated software, even though they know it might get the console bricked, and then when that happens, reselling the Switch 2 as if it's still functional, and
2) stores selling used consoles without checking if they're functional.
@AndrewR If they open another account and then still use these carts then Nintendo can simply block them again - I'd say avoiding actual buyers from being affected from such situations is way, way more important than "stopping" pirates (as if they're actually doing that as shown by this very case)!
So don’t buy from buy from eBay. That’ll show the scalpers
So people who pirate games on current gen consoles (in this case, a console which isn't even 1 month old) brick their consoles and then resell them to unsuspecting customers. Their own lack of morals is damaging the secondhand market
Don't buy from unknown sellers in ebay or other site, check the total good review of the seller. And don't forget to make an unboxing video of the product you buy so you have a proof if the product is defective.
Well they can try to brick a console here in EU.
The consumer protection laws, will give them hell, if they do.
They are only allowed to block access to the pirated game.
So second hand systems around here, should be safe to buy.
@GrailUK
Imagine the horror when the scalpers got thousand of Switch 2 machine then nodded the machines one by one with MIG cartridge or any illegal way to play then sell the Switch 2 as a "Brand New" to customers like it was never been hacked then the customers become the victim of already hacked Switch 2 machine and when they try to connect with internet, the machine get bricked
The scalpers can be so EVIL like this if necessary because of... Money and Greed.
@BenAV I read 3 different articles elsewhere yesterday with writers who said they just buy expensive electronics and decide they really didn't want them, then them. Wasteful, but it seems to happen a lot. You can't really anticipate people motives for anything, just how you're going to deal with it. Best way would obviously just be to not go to the secondary market
