As we reported last week, Nintendo has been banning Switch 2 consoles from using online services if it finds them to be using MiG carts, effectively 'bricking' the new consoles by denying them any online access whatsoever.

Nintendo has seemingly decided to come down tough on this issue for its new generation of system, with social media and internet forums slowly coming alive with users who've been faced with an “Error Code: 2124-4508” message. However, a potential knock-on effect is that the secondhand market for Switch 2 consoles may be becoming a bit of a dodgy death run for those seeking a cheaper option on Nintendo's new hardware.

As reported by Android Authority, at least one potential Switch 2 owner has shown up online to report that their console, bought at a discount, was actually 'bricked' with the same error code message. Not ideal.

Piracy has been a scourge for Nintendo, particularly over the past few years with some high-profile, pre-release leaks. With carts such as the MiG providing a route to play ripped, pirated copies of games, it's perhaps inevitable that potential buyers are going to have to be extra careful going forward.

In the case above, where the console was bought at a Walmart, it was an easy case of returning the console for a refund without an issue. Start getting these problems with tech bought on the likes of eBay, Gumtree, or other sites, though, and forking out for a secondhand Switch 2 could end up being quite the sweat-inducing prospect.

Will potential Switch 2 owners need to work out some way of having proof provided by private sellers? If the online banning continues as it appears it has done in these early days, we'll be hearing more about this problem as a mountain of bricked hardware begins to pile up.

For stores, too, how do they verify that a console isn't 'bricked' before they accept a return? There's a lot of potential verification time to be spent on an extra layer of checks on returned goods.

Either way, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Had any issues with your Switch 2 console being bricked? Any thoughts on how Nintendo is handling the problem? Let us know!