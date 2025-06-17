Nintendo cracked down on piracy in all sorts of ways during the Switch generation and it's now reportedly taking action on the Switch 2.

As highlighted by Kotaku, Nintendo is seemingly banning anyone found using the MIG Switch cartridge on its new hybrid system.

This cartridge (which allows users to load "backed up" or "pirated" games) recently received a firmware update – allowing it to load Switch games onto the Switch 2 via the backwards compatibility feature.

Some photos doing the rounds on Reddit and social media show Error Code: 2124-4508 which apparently pops up after using this card. It mentions how "the use of online services" have been "restricted by Nintendo".

"Legal dumps" with this specific card are also claimed to be under fire:

"My Switch 2 test has been banned, after using the MIG Switch [card] with perfectly legal dumps of my own cartridges, so it would seem that Nintendo can detect something. Similar reports on reddit are starting to come in."

Although Nintendo seems to be banning users from "online services", it does not appear to be taking the "nuclear option" according to the source.

"My Switch 2 was banned but my main Nintendo account is not banned. But I wouldn’t hold my breath. Just waiting at this point for Nintendo to drop the ban hammer on my account."

Some users in the same threads responded to these accounts – mentioning how a ban shouldn't come as a surprise at this stage if you take your machine "online" with one of these cards.

News about this particular flash card surfaced in January of last year. You can find out more in our previous coverage.