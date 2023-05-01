In 11 very-long days, we'll finally have our hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's Switch launch title, Breath of the Wild. Unfortunately, some people just can't wait until then, and leaks have started to appear online.

Over the weekend, images of the Tears of the Kingdom special edition were shared online, and since then many have been anticipating leaks to pop up for the game sooner rather than later. And that prophecy has finally come true.

The GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit has been sharing a couple of screenshots and a short ten-second clip from the upcoming game, taken from a private Discord server and shared on forums and Imgur. We won't embed the screenshots or footage here, but you can head on over to the subreddit by following this link if you want to check it out.

As a reminder, we won't be posting any of the leaks here on Nintendo Life — we don't want to spoil the experience for anyone, as we've all been waiting a very long time to get our hands on this follow-up. So now's the time to get off social media, mute everything associated with Zelda, and hang in there for just a little bit longer.