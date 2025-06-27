If you're in the mood for some more Mario action, Nintendo has today announced it will be adding the "five-on-five" GameCube title Super Mario Strikers to the Switch 2 Nintendo Classics library.

This game, also known as Mario Smash Football, will be arriving next week on 3rd July 2025. You'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership and a Switch 2 to access it. Here is Nintendo's official description:

"Mario and friends clash in this extreme soccer game originally released for the Nintendo GameCube™ system in 2005. Matches unfold with white-hot speed, intensity, and familiar items, like shells and mushrooms, to give you a boost in crushing your opponent. But the real key to winning is the Super Strike, a powerful shot that can net you two points at once! Jump right in with simple controls, hone your techniques, and hit the pitch with Mario and his friends! Available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members!"

This is the first game to be added to the GameCube library on the Switch 2 and will join the launch line up Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Calibur II and F-Zero GX. Apart from Mario Strikers, some other games scheduled for this service include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, and Pokémon Colosseum.

Apart from the GameCube library, the Nintendo 64 library has also received some enhancements on the Switch 2.