Nintendo has been doing a lot behind the scenes over the past few weeks to update many of its major first-party Switch titles for the Switch 2. This includes both free and paid upgrades for select titles, and alongside the Mario Kart World update today, Nintendo has also released a patch for Super Mario Party Jamboree.

This bumps the latest version of Mario Party up to Version 2.0.0 and follows on from an update released in November last year. This latest update contains a bunch of "general updates" resolving multiple bugs. Here's the full rundown according to Nintendo's support page:

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Ver. 2.0.0 (Released June 17, 2025)

General Updates

Fixed a bug where users are sometimes unable to get the “Defeat Imposter Bowser for the first time.” achievement when Bowser Kaboom Squad ends.

Fixed a bug where the game can no longer progress when specific operations are performed in “Party-Planner Trek.”

Fixed a bug where CPUs could be controlled by unused but connected controllers in certain minigames.

Fixed a bug in “Jr.'s Jauntlet” where players were pushed out of bounds by Thwomp’s attack.

Fixed a bug in “Three Throw” where players would sometimes not get a point after scoring a goal.

Fixed a bug where the “Mushroom Tickets” item would disappear after one use under certain conditions.

Fixed some other issues to make the gaming experience more pleasant.

To download this patch, you can either boot up the game to prompt the update or manually install it by entering the software settings on the Home menu and performing a "software update".

