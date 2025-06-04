Mario Kart World, the highly-anticipated launch game for the Switch 2, has received a day one update, bringing the game up to version 1.1.0 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Those who are starting to get access to the Switch 2 now will be able to download the update immediately, allowing access to the camera, online capabilities, and more.

So let's check out the full patch notes:

- Added support for “Camera Play.”

*A USB camera (sold separately) is required for “Camera Play.”

*You can choose to turn the camera on or off for “Everyone” and “Internet.”

*When the camera is turned on, the player’s face will be displayed during the race.

- You can now play “On the Internet.” - “LAN Play” is now available.

* On the title screen, press the L stick while pressing the L and R buttons to switch from “Local Communication” to “LAN Play.” -You can now upload/download ghosts in Time Attack. - In “Free Roam” the icons of nearby players are now displayed. - We’ve increased the number of characters that can be selected from the start. - Improved operability when playing with three or more people in “Everyone.” - The time limit for deciding on a course has been removed when playing Locally or LAN. - The update data version is now displayed on the title screen.

It was recently revealed that Mario Kart World was originally in development for the Switch 1, but the team decided to move it to the new console after discovering that too many compromises would need to be made.