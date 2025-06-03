We last heard from Hollow Knight: Silksong in the April Switch 2 Direct, where Team Cherry's hotly anticipated metroidvania made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, accompanied by a '2025' release window. In the weeks since, the game returned to its dormant state, but a new update to its Steam page has once again stoked the fires of speculation. With showcase season right around the corner, is it finally time?

The SteamDB update was brought to our attention on BlueSky by @Wario64, who claimed that one of the game's packages was receiving its first update in 15 months.

Hollow Knight: Silksong received updates to its packages tonight on SteamDB (one apparently receiving an update for the first time in 15 months) steamdb.info/sub/342710/h... steamdb.info/sub/342712/h... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-06-03T05:19:58.716Z

Of course, this isn't the first time that the Steam page has seen a tiny adjustment behind closed doors — heck, if this was any other title, it would probably pass by unnoticed — but this is Silksong that we're talking about here, so of course the hype beacons have been lit.

A brief glance at both BlueSky and X reveals just about every prediction you can imagine, with fans claiming the game will drop alongside Switch 2 on 5th June, that it will feature in Summer Game Fest, that Microsoft might have something planned for this weekend's Xbox Games Showcase 2025. All of them are based on nothing more than excitement, of course, but all of those events are happening this week, so the theories hold a little more water than the usual "SHaDoW DROP TomORRoW CONFIRMED!!!11!" posts that we've all been subject to for the past six years.

Of course, just because a couple of showcases are around the corner, that doesn't mean any Silksong news is guaranteed. Let's not forget that we have had a whopping six years of showcases by this point, the majority of which haven't featured so much as a peep out of Team Cherry.

But who are we kidding? Even we are prone to getting pulled into the excitement at times, and it's not as if one more game will make all that much impact on our backlogs once Switch 2 and its beefy launch line-up arrive on 5th June. *Sigh* Let's get the clown make-up out again...