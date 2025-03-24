In the absence of any official Hollow Knight: Silksong news, any update to the game, no matter how small, is a cause for speculation amongst the community — who, let's not forget, have been waiting for this one since 2019.

Well, today we have another minor update, to the Steam page this time, and it's rekindled the "we're so back!" fires once again (thanks for the heads up, VGC).

As noted on just about every social media channel we can think of, the Silksong Steam page has been treated to a very minor update, opting the game in for GeForce Now (meaning it'll be playable on the platform whenever it finally releases), tweaking the copyright date and changing some hidden assets.

It's the kind of development that would likely pass unnoticed for the vast majority of titles, but we're all so hungry for Silksong news, that the community is running with it. Indeed, a brief glance at 'Silksong' on Twitter and BlueSky reveals a whole host of claims that the hotly-anticipated game is inbound, with more than a handful of users optimistically suggesting that the Steam update means official word from Team Cherry is coming tomorrow.

SILKSONG TOMORROW LETS GO — EthanTube112 (@ethantube112.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T11:27:27.062Z





I AM READY TO BE LET DOWN AGAIN THINGS ARE HAPPENING SILKSONG IS REALI AM READY TO BE LET DOWN AGAIN pic.twitter.com/QlPMrBDD0w March 24, 2025

Naturally, the page update is far from anything concrete. Sure, tweaks to the copyright information and release prep could hint at something big around the corner, but it equally could point towards Team Cherry getting its affairs in order while it continues to work on the game. And let's admit it, no hype train is faster than Silksong's.

The hopeful glimmer is that this isn't the first bit of Silksong news we've heard of late. Just last week, Xbox Wire referenced the game in the console's "incredible" upcoming line-up, and the title briefly disappeared from the eShop last month before being reinstated. That follows an actual development update from Team Cherry back in January, in which Matthew 'Leth' Griffin confirmed, "the game is real, progressing and will release" — hardly the biggest news drop but hey, we'll take what we can get.