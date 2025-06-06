Yesterday, Square Enix finally lifted the lid on Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles for the Switch and Switch 2.

It's exciting news but it's also left many fans wondering about the physical distribution of this enhanced classic. While there will be hard copies of the game in Japan, it seems the Switch 2 version will be distributed as a Game-Key Card. This information has been shared on Square Enix's Japanese store (via social media).

Fortunately, not all hope is lost. As it seems Square Enix will be distributing the Switch version on a proper game card that's reportedly "content complete", and what's even better is that there's a free Upgrade Pass for the Switch 2.

Square Enix: "If you own the Nintendo Switch game, you can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition by downloading the Upgrade Pass (free of charge)."

So, if you were hoping for a complete physical release of this game, it appears it will be available for the Switch. It's not entirely clear just yet if this physical version will be getting a local release, but listings on sites like Playasia have gone live.