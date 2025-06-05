After ongoing rumours and even some leaks, Square Enix has officially revived its tactical RPG Final Fantasy Tactics for modern platforms.
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 on 30th September 2025. This new release offers two different versions of the original game – an enhanced version and a classic version.
The enhanced version adds "fully voiced dialogue", optimised and updated UI, graphical improvements and multiple quality-of-life features. This also includes the "more accessible 'Squire' difficulty setting", which makes this version an easier entry point for first-time players.
As for the classic version, this is the original graphics and gameplay of the 1997 PlayStation release, along with the "renowned War of the Lions translation". While it does stay true to the original in "almost every aspect" there are some other handy features like auto save.
If you're not familiar with the original release, you can read more about the game's story, combat, character growth and customisation over on the PlayStation Blog.
Wow a lot of people are going to be happy about this one. Including me!
I will choose the PS5 version since the game was originally from PS1 and I don't think Switch 2 version will have proper game card.
I already smelled game key card choice from SquareEnix behavior recently.
Well, they can screw up their fans with whatever their decisions.
It's happening!!
Never played it before, will happily try it out on Switch 2!
As glad as I am to see FFT on modern consoles, I'm a little disappointed that FFT Advance and A2: Grimore of the Rift didn't also get remastered and bundled with it.
I played the original, so I’m excited about this. I’ll be getting it for PS5
@GreenXIII though you can play these for free on your phone. The GBA deffo holds up.
Nice to finally see FFT multi platform after being stuck on Sony systems for so long. Will be getting this on Switch 2
My wish had come true. Thank you Square Enix. Now all we need left is Xenogears, Brave Fencer Musashi, Chrono Trigger, Threads of Fate, Vagrant Story, Parasite Eve 1 & 2, Ehrgeiz, Tobal 1 & 2, and Einhander.
I'll probably pick up the Switch 1 version, so I can have the game complete on cartridge. I don't see much benefit the extra power of the Switch 2 would do for a game like this, beyond faster loading.
@HexagonSun I mean, you would get the same benefits playing the Switch 1 cartridge on a Switch 2.
@HexagonSun Inb4 digital only in western territories (not that that would stop me).
@HexagonSun It's still possible the game doesn't come in the cartridge in Switch 1. People can always cheap out in cartridges and put the rest of the game as a mandatory update.
Excited to pick this up day 1 on Switch 1.
@Serpenterror You are awesome for including Einhander in your listing, and I 1000% agree!
Easy purchase. Switch 1 if all on the cart, no biggie.
Ill definitely buy this for nostalgia reasons, but I feel like they could have done just a bit more here. Maybe they could have made new sprites and gave it a visual overhaul with the option to toggle back and forth with the original graphics…
og switch for me it is
This just made my day! I will be buying this no questions asked...even if it's on a game key card.
@FX29 FF Tactics Advance was a Game Boy Advance exclusive. It was awesome too!
My biggest ask is finally coming to modern platforms.
Will buy. Best srpg to me, still, after all these years.
Day 0 purchase. This is still my favorite Final Fantasy
@Anti-Matter - That’s bold of you to assume Square Enix won’t do something similar to the PS5 release. Even a Day 1 update is essentially the same thing because the game that is shipped hasn’t been fully tested
Well hey, looks like I FINALLY get a shot at playing a Final Fantasy Tactics title! And a remaster of what's supposedly the best one, if my internet searches are correct.
@Slapshot Yeap, Einhander is also my favorite shmup on PS1, I would never forget that game. It is a part of my childhood.
@Olmectron This is true, but a lot of Square Enix switch games are complete on cartridge. One can hope.
Very keen for this! FF tactics has been on my to-play list ever since I got into Fire Emblem a few years ago, but I haven't gotten around to it as there wasn't a convenient way for me to play it.
Woooooo! Sunk so many hours into this on PS1. Found the entire game to be fascinating. Can’t wait!
YES finally!! Such a good day for gaming to finally see this confirmed with a release date! Day 1 on Switch 2, hopefully they follow this up with a FFTAdvance and A2 collection. The fact that Creative Unit 3 is working on this makes me hopeful that Square Enix is betting we want a full-fledged sequel!
I haven't played this game in years and really like it. It's brutally tough though and requires some serious thinking and patience. I know it's a long shot but I want Square to remake Ehrgeiz: God Bless the Ring. That game was so fun and really unexpected from Squaresoft at that time. I absolutely loved it
Yes! Its a classic, and one of my all-time favorites!
I'll buy it again.
To add: It was Sakimoto's score during the original PS1 commercials for this game that caught my attention. Been a fan of SRPGs and Sakimoto ever since.
Another Game-Key Card, I’m sure. I’ll pick it up digitally when it hits 50% off in a few years.
@Serpenterror
Xenogears, Brave Fencer Musashi, Chrono Trigger, Threads of Fate, Vagrant Story, Parasite Eve 1 & 2, Ehrgeiz, Tobal 1 & 2, and Einhander.
these are exactly the games i still miss from my childhood. i feel like almost everyone has done a better job than square in this regard (and that isn't saying a ton.) ✌️
edot - oh, add bushido blade to the list 😆
The classic looks better than the enhanced.
Yeah I would have jumped at this if I hadn't gotten sick of waiting & loaded up my Vita with this and Square's classic PSX library. And it's definitely not the classic version if it only comes as War of the Lions. No thanks to a bunch of bootstrapped Ivalice alliance stuff and overcooked dialog.
Translations are one thing, but do at least the new classes (if not crossover characters) from WotL come back? Overdue as it can feel to see this classic return and join all the other FFs, ahem, finally hitting Nintendo consoles (Gran Pulse saga next, right?[/padmeface]), here I am, looking the gift horse in the mouth with a pinch of concern for another Persona 3 Reload situation.😅
