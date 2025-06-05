Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

After ongoing rumours and even some leaks, Square Enix has officially revived its tactical RPG Final Fantasy Tactics for modern platforms.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 on 30th September 2025. This new release offers two different versions of the original game – an enhanced version and a classic version.

The enhanced version adds "fully voiced dialogue", optimised and updated UI, graphical improvements and multiple quality-of-life features. This also includes the "more accessible 'Squire' difficulty setting", which makes this version an easier entry point for first-time players.

As for the classic version, this is the original graphics and gameplay of the 1997 PlayStation release, along with the "renowned War of the Lions translation". While it does stay true to the original in "almost every aspect" there are some other handy features like auto save.

If you're not familiar with the original release, you can read more about the game's story, combat, character growth and customisation over on the PlayStation Blog.

Excited about this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.