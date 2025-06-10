Shin'en Multimedia's Fast Fusion has proven to be a big hit with Nintendo Switch 2 owners, earning a coveted score of 9/10 from yours truly.

The company isn't quite done with the game, however, and we can reveal that the first upcoming content update will contain a remade track from Fast RMX. You might be able to recognise it from the image above, but for those unaware, the track is Alpine Trust.

Shin'en has confirmed that it will boast revamped visuals and gameplay elements. It's also confirmed that this is just "one of the courses" in the upcoming update, but the total number is unknown for now.

In addition to the new tracks, Shin'en will be adding in a new graphics mode simply dubbed 'PURE'. In response to fan feedback regarding the slightly 'blurry' visuals, this will remove anti-aliasing and reprojection from the image, producing a much cleaner presentation.

There's no specific release date for the new content, but we suspect this will be launching sooner rather than later.

For now, Fast Fusion is well worth checking out if you're a fan of racing series like WipEout and F-Zero. It builds upon what Fast RMX accomplished on the Switch 1 with much-improved visuals, a new jump mechanic, and a Fusion feature in which you can combine two vehicles into something completely new.