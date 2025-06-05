Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Fast Fusion is perhaps one of the best deals on Nintendo Switch 2 right now.

Priced at just £13.49 / €14.99 / $14.99, it rocks some serious chops with 4K/60fps support during docked mode, and a brand new fusion mechanic that will let you create dozens of unique vehicles.

Is it actually good though? Well, our review is still in the works (spoiler alert – it's pretty darn good so far), but in the meantime, we'v put together a 14-minute gameplay video for your perusal.

You'll see that the game still features the same 'phasing' mechanic seen in Fast RMX, lots of boosting, along with a new ability to essentially jump whenever you see fit, letting you grab hidden items and reach new areas of the tracks.

Fast Fusion joins the likes of Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Yakuza 0, and more as launch titles for Nintendo's new system.