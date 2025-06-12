Limited Run, as you might have heard, has experienced some issues with its Carbon Engine on the Switch 2.

Now, following Nintendo's latest system firmware update, it seems this patch has fixed "the majority" of backwards compatibility issues with Carbon Engine titles.

"Nintendo updated the Switch 2 firmware last night and we're happy to announce that this has resolved the backwards compatibility issues with the majority of our Carbon Engine titles!"

Here's the full list of Limited Run titles that are now compatible with the Switch 2 following the Version 20.1.5 update:

As for the GEX Trilogy, Limited Run is currently working on making this game compatible with the Switch 2 and will provide an update

"Since we do not have clarity on when GEX Trilogy on Switch 2 will be fixed in firmware, we submitted our own patch last week to correct the issue. Due to the Juneteenth holiday, patch approval this week is delayed, but we expect to be able to issue the patch early next week! "In the meantime, we have asked Nintendo to remove the game from the Switch 2 eShop. Thank you for your patience as we work with Nintendo to resolve these issues!"

If you want to find out more about games with compatibility issues on the Switch 2, and future plans for these titles, you can check out our previous coverage and Nintendo's website for more information.