It seems as though Limited Run Games has run into some teething issues with its Carbon Engine emulation solution on Switch 2.

Over the past few days, there have been a few notices posted online regarding Limited Run games such as Tomba! Special Edition and Clock Tower: Rewind which aren't currently running properly on Nintendo's slick new console (and both feature on Nintendo's lists of games with issues). Clock Tower appears to have audio problems, whilst Tomba is fairing a little worse.

As it turns out, a specific line of code has been causing the issues, according to Limited Run founder Josh Fairhurst. Our sister site, Time Extension, reached out to Fairhurst, who has addressed the situation, saying that they had very little time with the console pre-release to deal with a troublesome bug:

"The backwards compatibility issue derives from a line of code that is used for video playback on the original Switch. We have reported the line of code to Nintendo and are hoping to see it addressed as an update to the Switch 2's backwards compatibility in the future, as I believe this line of code is also causing compatibility issues with games from other publishers. We were accepted as Switch 2 publishers and developers in mid-May and received our development hardware two weeks ago. We started digging into the issue the minute we got our kits and found the line of code causing the problem after a few days of investigation."

LRG published a statement on social media over the weekend mentioning that the firm was hopeful of this being addressed in future updates from Nintendo. Of course, it is still very early days for Switch 2, so these little bumps in the road are to be expected, and it's at least good news for potential players of Limited Run's Carbon Engine-emulated games that the problem has been identified.

The Carbon Engine, if you're unfamiliar, is Limited Run's multi-platform development tool that helps different emulators interface with modern consoles. It uses emulation as a base, then builds features like UI, rendering, audio, data management, controller inputs, and console-specific features like achievements.

Have you been having trouble playing any other emulated games on Switch 2? Make sure to let us know!