Update [ ]: Following the announcement earlier this month, Arc System Works has now released a trailer for the new Guilty Gear Strive DLC character Unika - who is available as part of the Season Pass 4 roadmap.

This lines up with Unika's release on select platforms today and will be followed by Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunner in Summer 2025.

"ICYMI: Unika comes to GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- on May 27th! Ahead of her release, please enjoy her theme "CARPE DIEM" and get excited for her addition! Get Season Pass 4 to play Unika on launch!"

Right now, the Season 4 DLC does not include the Switch version. If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. The base game on Switch includes 28 playable characters in total and the first three seasons of the game.

Original Story: [Sun 11th May, 2025 05:05 BST]: https://youtu.be/myrpG5TN7_Q

The Arc System Works fighter Guilty Gear Strive was released on Switch earlier this year, and at EVO Japan this weekend a new DLC fighter has locked in a release date.

Unika will be arriving on 27th May 2025 as part of the Season 4 character lineup. More details about this new character will be released closer to her launch later this month.

"Season 4 new character, Unika will be coming to Guilty Gear -Strive- on May 27th!"

If you haven't tried out the Switch game yet, here's a bit about what we had to say in our review:

"The most impressive aspect, though, is the strength of the port here, crafted with a kind of magic to perform near enough 1:1 with its multi-platform counterparts. And the soundtrack? Whether it's your heaven or hell, it most certainly rocks."

You can catch all of the EVO Japan action live on Twitch and YouTube this weekend.