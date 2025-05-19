Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Update [ ]: Blizzard announced earlier this month Overwatch 2 would be collaborating with Street Fighter 6 and it's now issued a reminder this event goes live this week on 20th May 2025.

This will bring the characters of Street Fighter to the world of Overwatch 2. There's the option to pick up the ultra bundle which comes with "all eight collab skins" or you can check out the Mega Bundle 1 or Mega Bundle 2 including multiple characters each. These fighters will also be available individually.

Here's a rundown of each skin from the PR:

Hanzo as Ryu

Juno as Chun-Li

Sigma as M. Bison

Soldier 76 as Guile

Kiriko as Juri

Winston as Blanka

Widowmaker as Cammy

Zenyatta as Dhalsim

Along with this are some limited-time in-game challenges allowing you to unlock exclusive themed sprays, voice lines and more. This event will run until 2nd June 2025 and a new trailer has also been released, which you can check out above.

Original Story:

EVO Japan is currently taking place this weekend and there's already been some video game announcements. One of them happens to be a new crossover between Blizzard's Overwatch 2 and the Capcom title Street Fighter 6.

Blizzard shared this news on stage at day one of the event. It will see the characters from Street Fighter 6 transported to the world of Overwatch 2 with new skins and all their iconic moves.

This event kicks off in Overwatch 2 later this month on 20th May 2025.

You can catch all of the EVO Japan action live on Twitch and YouTube this weekend. As for Overwatch 2, it's available as a free-to-play title on the Switch, and Street Fighter 6 launches for Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.