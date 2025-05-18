The Switch 2's Online Expansion Pack tier is getting the GameCube library at launch and alongside this Nintendo will be releasing a new wireless GameCube controller, based on the original design with added buttons.

It's now released a video on its Nintendo Today! mobile application, giving fans a closer look while also highlighting some of the additional buttons on the top of the controller including the ZL button, and various other Switch 2 buttons.

There's even some ASMR in there with all the button clicks and presses - and even some rotations of the analog sticks. If you don't have the app, here's a look, courtesy of 'Stealth40k' on social media:





While on the subject of the new GameCube Switch Online library, Nintendo has also shared some more gameplay footage of SoulCalibur II. This will be a release title on the app alongside Zelda: Wind Waker and F-Zero GX.





If you want a GameCube controller for Switch 2, you'll need to check your local My Nintendo Store and see if they've got any in stock. This controller can also be used with other games, but you may encounter some issues according to Nintendo.